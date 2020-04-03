Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) took a pay cut for the 2020 season and freed up $5 million in salary cap space for the AFC West franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins will return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season after agreeing Friday to restructure his contract with the Super Bowl champions.

Watkins confirmed the pact on social media. Sources told ESPN, Yahoo Sports and NFL Network that his new contract has a maximum value of $16 million. The deal includes a base salary of $9 million, $7 million in incentives and a no-trade clause. Watkins was previously set to make a base salary of $13.7 million and had an additional $7.2 million available in bonuses. The contract restructure creates $5 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

"I'm back Kansas City," Watkins tweeted Friday. "Let's get it!"

Watkins, 26, had 673 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions in 14 games last season for Kansas City. The six-year veteran entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Watkins had a career-high 1,047 yards and nine scores in 13 games in 2015. He spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs during the 2018 off-season.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound wide receiver had 288 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches during the Chiefs' post-season Super Bowl run. He had five catches for 98 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Chiefs will return all of their star pass catchers in 2020. Kansas City agreed on March 28 to re-sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson with a one-year pact. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is signed through 2022. Tight end Travis Kelce is signed through 2021.