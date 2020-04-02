New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (L) has started 23 games, including the postseason, over the last three seasons. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with versatile cornerback P.J. Williams, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told NFL Media that Williams' contract is for one year and $2 million fully guaranteed. The team didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

Williams battled multiple injuries and inconsistent play early in his career, but he settled into a role over the last two seasons as a nickel corner with the Saints. When active, he played about 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps inside the slot. He also filled in at safety because of injuries late in the 2019 campaign.

Williams, listed at 6-foot and 196 pounds, signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Saints last off-season, according to Spotrac. He was suspended for two games in 2019 because of a January arrest for driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Williams started 23 games, including the postseason, over the last three years in New Orleans. In that span, he recorded four interceptions and 27 passes defensed. He played in only two games in his first two seasons because of injuries.

New Orleans selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In 47 career games with the Saints, he has notched 151 total tackles, two sacks, four picks, 24 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown.