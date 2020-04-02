Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter (pictured) built a 30,000-square foot mansion on Davis Islands in Tampa, Fla. He is letting new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family rent the home. File Photo by George Napolitano/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is moving into a waterfront mansion owned by former New York Yankees great and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

League sources told ESPN and the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday that Brady and his family are in the process of moving into the more than 30,000-square foot home.

The mansion, which the Brady family is renting, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an elevator, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a swimming pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay, according to ESPN.

The sprawling estate, which is located on Davis Islands near Tampa, Fla., sits next door to former Buccaneers defensive tackle Brad Culpepper, who is now a personal injury attorney. The home is just over seven miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers play.

The estimated value of Jeter's mansion is about $14 million, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The newspaper said the projected cost of renting the house is at least $75,000 per month.

Brady, who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers last month. His deal includes about $9 million in performance incentives.

Jeter, who has been living in South Florida since taking over as CEO and part owner of the Marlins in 2017, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2020 class in his first year of eligibility.