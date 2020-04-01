Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since getting released by the Patriots last September. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson held a workout Wednesday with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jackson and Brown posted moments from the workout session on social media. In the videos, Brown ran short and intermediate routes for Jackson and also hauled in a 50-yard pass from the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, who is the cousin of Antonio, also attended the event and posted a photo of the trio on Twitter. The workout took place in South Florida, where each of the players grew up.

The workout and family connection will likely cause many to speculate that Antonio Brown will join the Ravens. Baltimore has yet to add a wide receiver in free agency this off-season, but the franchise is expected to add one in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Antonio Brown, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots after a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins last September.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout is still being investigated by the league under its personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions. He has denied the accusations and hasn't been charged.

Antonio Brown has recorded 841 receptions, 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots.