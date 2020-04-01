Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler spent only one season with the New England Patriots. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released fifth-year quarterback Cody Kessler after only one season, the team announced Wednesday.

Kessler was the No. 3 quarterback on the Patriots' depth chart behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, who re-signed with the team this off-season after the departure of future Hall of Fame signal-caller Tom Brady. Kessler didn't accrue any stats with the Patriots in 2019.

New England is expected to add a third quarterback in free agency or the draft later this month, making Kessler expendable. The Patriots generally don't carry four quarterbacks on their roster.

The Cleveland Browns selected Kessler in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of USC. He spent two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2018.

Kessler appeared in five games (four starts) with the Jaguars in the 2018 campaign, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The team released him in May 2019.

Kessler went to training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and was eventually released in August. The Patriots initially signed him at the end of September, but he never appeared in a game.

In 17 career games (12 starts) between the Browns and Jaguars, Kessler has completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks.