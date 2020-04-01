Kyle Allen was the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for most of the 2019 season after starter Cam Newton sustained a foot injury. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Kyle Allen expects to compete with 2019 first-round NFL Draft pick Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback job.

Allen made the comment during a conference call Tuesday with reporters. Allen completed 62 percent of his throws for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games last season for the Carolina Panthers. He joined the Redskins in a March 24 trade.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product completed 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games during his rookie campaign.

"I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job," Allen said. "I think that's an awesome opportunity."

Allen, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. He appeared in two games in 2018, completing 20 of 31 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He primarily served as the backup to quarterback Cam Newton during his tenure with the Panthers.

Allen started 12 consecutive games for the Panthers in 2019 after Newton sustained a foot injury. He led the team to wins in his first four starts. The Panthers lost in all seven of Allen's appearances from Week 7 through Week 13. He was eventually benched and replaced by rookie quarterback Will Grier.

The Redskins hired former Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Jan. 1 to replace fired coach Jay Gruden. Rivera coached Allen in 2018 and in 2019 before being fired by the Panthers in December. Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner was also the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2019.

Allen said he didn't expect to get traded. He has been working out this off-season with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in Orange County, Calif. He said he has yet to meet Haskins, but the two have exchanged text messages.

"We've been doing it [competing] our whole lives," Allen said. "We've been doing it since we were in high school, trying to compete against different guys. At the same time, you get to meet a lot of really cool people in the process. [I competed with] Cam and Will in Carolina and we all came out with great relationships."

The Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They are expected to choose former Ohio State star Chase Young, but could select one of the top quarterback prospects if Rivera and his new coaching staff opt to add more competition to the quarterbacks room.