Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan was limited to 10 games last season because of a foot injury. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans reached an agreement on a short-term contract with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan on Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jernigan agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Texans. According to NFL Media, the veteran defensive lineman will receive $1.25 million guaranteed in his agreement.

The Texans had an opening on their defensive line after losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency. Reader agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Jernigan in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He spent three seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Eagles in 2017.

In the 2017 campaign, Jernigan was paired with fellow defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The Eagles' disruptive line helped power the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship that season.

Jernigan missed 13 games in the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back. He was then limited to 10 games in 2019 because of a foot injury.

In 71 career games between the Ravens and Eagles, Jernigan has recorded 132 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits, one interception and three passes defensed.