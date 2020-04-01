April 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, widely considered one of the top prospects available in the upcoming draft, said Wednesday that his surgically repaired hip is fully healed.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in November, told NFL Media that he could return to the field and compete at full strength without any issues.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

Tagovailoa's agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, told Yahoo Sports earlier this week that doctors have medically cleared his client to compete without any restrictions.

Despite being cleared to return, Tagovailoa has been unable to meet face-to-face with prospective NFL teams because of current league rules related to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, teams can't send their own doctors or trainers to examine any draft prospects or free agents.

Still, Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 23-25.

"I have no control over the circumstances or situation," Tagovailoa said. "If I was healthy, if I wasn't, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful."

Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, sustained a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip in 2019, which forced him to miss the remainder of his junior season at Alabama. He declared for the upcoming draft on Jan. 6, saying that he was optimistic he could return to the field in time for the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions with the Crimson Tide last season.