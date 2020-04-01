Former Oakland Raiders edge rusher Aldon Smith hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers and then-Oakland Raiders star edge rusher Aldon Smith, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015, reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

League sources told NFL Media and FOX Sports on Wednesday that Smith agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Cowboys. According to NFL Media, the contract is for $2 million in base salary and $2 million in incentives.

The NFL issued an indefinite suspension to Smith, 30, in November 2015 after multiple violations of the league's substance abuse and personal conduct policies. According to NFL Media, the league has yet to reinstate the pass-rusher, but he has already applied for reinstatement and is waiting for a response.

Smith, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro choice in 2012, recorded 44 sacks in his first three seasons in the league, but soon had numerous encounters with the law.

Smith was arrested on DUI charges on multiple occasions and previously faced weapons charges that were later reduced. He was released by the Raiders in 2018 after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

In November 2018, Smith pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges as part of a plea deal with San Francisco prosecutors to settle the domestic violence case.

Since then, Smith joined the Merging Vets and Players organization and offered support to individuals dealing with sobriety issues, according to FOX Sports. While helping others, he also was getting help and didn't miss a single session in eight months.

In 59 career games with the 49ers and Raiders, Smith notched 180 total tackles, 47.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed and a safety.