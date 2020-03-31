Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) missed all of last season because of a knee injury that required surgery before the start of the regular season. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with veteran tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson, the team announced Tuesday.

The roster moves clear more than $5 million in cap space for the Seahawks, according to Over The Cap. With the extra salary-cap space, the Seahawks are expected to attempt to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or add one of the other premier pass-rushers available in free agency.

The Seahawks selected Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He made 16 starts over the past two seasons after taking over for All-Pro safety Earl Thomas at free safety.

Thompson struggled with consistency in 2019 and eventually landed on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. He recorded 19 total tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in six games last season.

Quandre Diggs, who joined the Seahawks via trade midway through last season, is projected to start at free safety in 2020, making Thompson expendable.

Dickson, 32, missed all of last season because of a knee injury that required surgery. The Seahawks activated him off injured reserve in November but put him back on IR before he appeared in a game.

In 134 career games with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Seahawks, Dickson has notched 190 receptions for 2,128 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 10-year veteran had 12 catches for 143 yards and three receiving scores with the Seahawks in 2018.