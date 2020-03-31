Washington Redskins offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) will earn $15.03 million this season after signing the franchise tender. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins star offensive lineman Brandon Scherff is signing his franchise tender.

League sources told ESPN and the Washington Times on Tuesday that Scherff will earn about $15 million this season after signing the tender. According to ESPN, the money in the one-year agreement is fully guaranteed.

The move was expected after the Redskins placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Scherff before the start of free agency earlier this month.

The Redskins' previous front office negotiated with Scherff during the regular season in 2019, but he rejected the team's offer, according to ESPN. Washington and Scherff can still negotiate a long-term contract until the July 15 deadline.

Scherff, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has earned praise for his play since joining the Redskins as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. But the standout offensive guard has struggled to stay healthy in the last two seasons, missing a combined 13 games.

Scherff, 28, has appeared in 65 games, all starts, with the Redskins since entering the league. He has failed to play 16 games in a single season since his rookie and sophomore campaigns.