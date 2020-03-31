Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) previously said he was passionate about his jersey number, which he has worn since high school. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout wide receiver Chris Godwin agreed to give former New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady his famous jersey number, the team announced Tuesday.

Brady will wear No. 12 for the Bucs and Godwin will switch to 14, according to the team. Godwin told the Buccaneers' official website that no transaction was involved over the uniform number.

"Obviously if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it. We'll see how that goes," Godwin said earlier this month. "I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you have to lean into that respect."

After the team's announcement, Godwin posted an altered image on social media of him wearing a No. 14 jersey.

Brady later responded to the Instagram post, writing: "Much Appreciated -- Very Grateful -- Humbled And ready to get to work !!!"

Godwin has worn No. 12 since his high school career, including his time at Penn State.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, spent 20 seasons wearing No. 12 for the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers this off-season.