Cornerback Ronald Darby (R) started 11 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will remain in the NFC East for the 2020 season after agreeing to a contract with the Washington Redskins.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network Darby agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Redskins on Sunday. Darby, 26, spent his last three seasons in Philadelphia. The Oxon Hill, Md., native grew up about 15 miles from the Redskins' home stadium, FedExField.

Darby entered the league as a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Florida State product was traded to the Eagles before his third season. He signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract last off-season to stay in Philadelphia.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defensive back had 37 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, two interceptions and one tackle for a loss in 11 starts last season. Darby was on the Eagles' Super Bowl team in 2017 and recorded 16 solo tackles and six passes defensed in three games that post-season.

Darby has 251 total tackles, 65 passes defensed, eight interceptions and six tackles for a loss in 57 career appearances.

The Redskins' pact with Darby comes after the team released veteran cornerback Josh Norman and traded cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks. Washington also signed cornerback Kendall Fuller in free agency. The Eagles added star cornerback Darius Slay after a March 19 trade with the Detroit Lions.