Goldie Sellers played two seasons for the Denver Broncos and two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Goldie Sellers, who won a Super Bowl with the latter a half-century ago, died over the weekend. He was 78.

His family said Sellers died Saturday at his Golden/Applewood area home, west of Denver. He had been battling cancer.

The Grambling State University product was an eighth-round pick by the Broncos in the 1966 AFL Draft. Sellers played his first two seasons in Denver before he was traded to the Chiefs in 1968.

Sellers led the AFL with two non-offensive touchdowns in 1966, with both scores coming on kick returns. He also led the AFL with 28.5 yards per kick return that season. Sellers had 13 interceptions in 55 career appearances and won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs in 1970, the franchise's last title before it won Super Bowl LIV last month.

Following the championship, Sellers sustained a thigh injury during training camp and spent the entire 1970 season on injured reserve. He was then traded to the Houston Oilers and released. Sellers spent a brief stint with the Boston Patriots before retiring from football and later worked in sales for a telephone company and was a substitute teacher.

Born Jan. 9, 1942 in Winnsboro, La., Sellers played football and ran track at Grambling prior to his NFL career. He is survived by wife Vasa, sons Roderick and Rory, daughter Goldie Genean and grandson Donivan.