New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that he was medically cleared after testing positive for COVID-19. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Many NFL coaches are tight-lipped when it comes to giving opposing teams insights into their offensive and defensive strategies, but New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton recently tweeted a series of his play calls.

Payton posted several drawings of plays and gave details for other formations and plays the Saints have used Sunday on Twitter.

The veteran coach announced March 19 that he tested positive for COVID-19 before being medically cleared Tuesday. He has remained active on Twitter as NFL off-season activities continue to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Payton began tweeting the plays and details in response to a tweet from a high school assistant football coach who asked Twitter users to post their favorite all-purpose formation concepts.

Payton's first formation and play combination was called: Gun empty RT Quizno 52 all go special X shallow cross. The passing play is run from the shotgun formation and includes an empty backfield, meaning just the quarterback stands behind the formation to take the snap. It also includes five route runners.

Payton's second play was called: Gun empty RT Quizno 52 nudge old' HB choice. That play is also out of the shotgun formation and includes an empty backfield. It allows a running back to run an option route off the left side of the formation, choosing to either run toward the sideline or run up the field.

The Saints coach said the team likes to throw the ball to superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas on the first play. He said the Saints likes to give touches to running back Alvin Kamara with the second play.

Gun Empty Rt Quizno 52 Nudge Ole' HB Choice Gotta get @A_kamara6 a touch! pic.twitter.com/b95yRmmj2V— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 30, 2020

Payton also tweeted another play with the same formation and five route runners. That play is called: 352 Y shock X Lucy. He said the 52 means there is a five-man protection and the three signifies a 3-step drop for the quarterback.

The Saints coach also said the team uses sandwich terms for variations of tight splits, or the term used to describe spacing between offensive linemen. He referenced the Quizno for Quiznos and JJ for Jimmy John's.

Payton's Saints have had a top-10 offense in terms of yards for 15 consecutive seasons. He joined the team in 2006 after serving as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.