Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had 32 catches for 449 yards last season. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a short-term contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday that Robinson agreed to a one-year deal worth about $2.3 million fully guaranteed. He will count only $1 million against the Chiefs' salary cap this season.

Robinson's production on the field has increased each season since the Chiefs selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games in 2019, earning a career-high 10 starts in Kansas City's receiving rotation.

The fifth-year wideout, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, set career highs in receptions (32) and yards (449) in 2019 and recorded four receiving touchdowns for the second consecutive season.

Robinson, who turns 26 in September, had his best NFL outing against the then-Oakland Raiders in Week 2 of last season. With star receiver Tyreek Hill out with an injury, Robinson notched six catches for 172 yards and two scores.

In 64 career games with the Chiefs, Robinson has tallied 75 catches for 949 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 11 catches of 20-plus yards and three receptions of 40 or more yards.