Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) served as the team's primary kick returner last season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran running back and kick returner Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones, the team announced Friday.

Abdullah has played in 23 regular-season games with the Vikings over the last two seasons. He served as the team's primary kick returner in 2019, handling 13 returns for 325 yards.

The Detroit Lions selected Abdullah in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He spent three-plus seasons in Detroit before being waived midway through the 2018 campaign.

The Vikings claimed Abdullah in November 2018. In two seasons with the franchise, he has compiled 23 carries for 115 yards and 15 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Abdullah has recorded 1,366 yards on 350 career carries with six rushing scores in 58 games between the Lions and Vikings. He also has 73 career catches for 518 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Jones was selected in the second round of the 2013 Canadian Football League Draft. He spent two years with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders before making the jump to the NFL in February 2015.

The New York Giants signed Jones before the 2015 season, but he missed the entire year after being placed on injured reserve. He appeared in 30 games (14 starts) over the next two seasons in New York before he was traded to the Vikings in August 2018.

Since joining the Vikings, Jones has played in 16 games (three starts). He was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 11 of last season.