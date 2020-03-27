Los Angeles Rams defender Michael Brockers (90) was a team captain during Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers agreed Friday to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams after his deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through.

The Ravens announced Friday that they would not be signing Brockers because they were unable to come to an agreement on a contract terms. The two parties previously had an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30 million pact.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that a lingering high-ankle sprain from last season was flagged in a medical report, and that Brockers and the Ravens could not agree on how to alter his contract, which had yet to be finalized.

Brockers' deal with the Ravens also was held up because of the coronavirus pandemic, as free agents are not allowed to come to team facilities to take physicals.

RELATED Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians rules out signing Antonio Brown

Sources told NFL Network that the Rams agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $31.5 million with the defensive tackle. Brockers confirmed the agreement on Twitter.

Not signing Brockers gives the Ravens $15 million in salary cap space.

Brockers, 29, entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive lineman has played his entire career for the Rams.

RELATED Peyton Manning crashes online class at Tennessee to cheer up students

Brockers had 63 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, three sacks and a pass defensed in 16 starts last season. The LSU product has 344 total tackles, 52 quarterback hits, 43 tackles for a loss, 23 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 123 career appearances.