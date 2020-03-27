Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (4) missed nine field goals last season, recording his lowest field goal percent since 2015. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein, the team announced Friday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Zuerlein is signing a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Cowboys. According to ESPN, the deal also includes $2.25 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys, who also announced an agreement with veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe, didn't disclose financial details of Zuerlein's deal.

The signing of Zuerlein reunites the 2017 Pro Bowl kicker with John Fassel, who served as his special teams coach with the Rams. The Cowboys hired Fassel in January.

Dallas previously re-signed kicker Kai Forbath to a one-year contract this off-season. He started the Cowboys' final three games last season and went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts after the team cut Brett Maher, who missed 10 attempts in 13 contests.

Zuerlein was 24 of 33 (72.7 percent) on field goal tries last season, posting his lowest field goal conversion rate since the 2015 season. He has converted 201 of 245 attempts in the regular season since being selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.