Antonio Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in one game last season for the New England Patriots. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians says star receiver Antonio Brown will not play for the Buccaneers, despite his ties to new quarterback Tom Brady.

Arians made the comment during an appearance Thursday on CBS Sports Network's Tiki and Tierney.

Brady and Arians both have history with Brown. Arians was the offensive coordinator for two years when Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Brady played with him briefly last season during his short tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brown's well documented off-field issues and uncertain playing status for 2020 are part of the reason teams have yet to sign the former superstar. Brady has been supportive of Brown on social media during his NFL hiatus.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said of Tampa Bay signing Brown. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen -- it's not a fit here."

The Buccaneers have a bit more room at wide receiver than they previously had after free agent wideout Breshad Perriman left Tampa to sign with the New York Jets. Arians said the Buccaneers wouldn't sign Brown even if he agreed to play at the minimum salary for NFL veterans.

"Yeah, I just know him, and -- it's not a fit in our locker room," said Arians, who's entering his second season as Tampa Bay's coach.

RELATED Bengals open to keeping QB Andy Dalton

The Buccaneers offense is already well stocked with talent for next season. The team has two 1,000-yard wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight end O.J. Howard is also an emerging talent.