Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be evaluating the play of several former XFL stars during training camp this off-season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three players from the XFL, including the league's sack leader Cavon Walker.

Walker's agent J.R. Rickert confirmed the agreement Wednesday. Walker had 4.5 sacks in five games for the New York Guardians this spring before the XFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Steelers also signed former D.C. Defenders safety Tyree Kinnel, according to his agent Vince Calo. Sources told ESPN and Fox Sports that former Guardians offensive lineman Jarron Jones also signed with Pittsburgh.

Walker, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 284-pound Maryland product who went undrafted in 2018. He spent the 2018 pre-season with the Chicago Bears before spending the 2019 pre-season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker had 89 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 34 games at Maryland.

Kinnel, 23, went undrafted out of Michigan in 2019. He spent last pre-season with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 5-foot-11, 207-pound defensive back was teammates with Steelers linebacker Devin Bush in college. He had 154 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, a sack and a touchdown in 37 games for the Wolverines. Kinnel had 17 total tackles in five games for the Defenders.

Jones, a Notre Dame product, appeared in 29 games during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman also went undrafted before stints in training camps and pre-season with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. Jones, 26, played on the offensive and defensive lines during his time with the Giants.

The trio of signings pushes the number of XFL signings in the NFL to more than 10 players this off-season. Former Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker was the first XFL player to agree to an NFL deal this off-season, signing with the Carolina Panthers, who made his addition official on Wednesday.