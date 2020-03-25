March 25 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a contract with All-XFL linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

Sources informed the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Houston Chronicle of the agreement Tuesday. A source told the Pioneer Press that Gates agreed to a one-year, $610,000 non-guaranteed contract.

Gates had 32 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in five games for the Houston Roughnecks during the 2020 XFL season. The season was canceled March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was a mid-season All-XFL Team selection.

Gates, 24, was a four-star high school recruit out of Hampton, Ga. He had 282 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, nine passes defensed, six sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in four seasons at the University of Mississippi from 2014 through 2017. He led the Rebels in tackles during his final three seasons.

Gates led the Alliance of American Football in tackles before the league was disbanded in 2019. He broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Gates spent last off-season with the Washington Redskins before being released in June.