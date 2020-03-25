Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was a key part of the league's No. 1 rushing defense last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing five-time Pro Bowl selection Ndamukong Suh to a short-term contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Suh agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Buccaneers. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Suh, who joined the Bucs on a one-year deal last off-season, was a key part of the team's top-ranked rushing defense in 2019. He recorded 41 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 16 games last season.

The five-time All-Pro choice faced constant double-teams in the Buccaneers' new 3-4 defense under coordinator Todd Bowles. Suh's 261 snaps while being doubled -- third most in the league behind Aaron Donald and Kenny Clark -- allowed other members of Tampa Bay's defense to be freed up.

The Buccaneers allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL (73.8 per game) and tied for seventh with 47 sacks last season.

The Detroit Lions selected Suh with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 33-year-old interior defensive lineman spent five seasons with the Lions before playing three years with the Miami Dolphins. He spent the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Buccaneers prior to last season.

In 158 career games between the Lions, Dolphins, Rams and Buccaneers, Suh has totaled 520 combined tackles, 58.5 sacks, 36 passes defensed, one interception and one safety.