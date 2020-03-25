Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (R) had 36 catches for 645 yards and six scores last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Jim Bryant Photo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets have agreed to a contract with free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Perriman's agents at Rosenhaus Sports told NFL Network and ESPN the one-year pact is worth $8 million and includes $6 million in guarantees. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 645 yards and six touchdowns on 36 catches in 14 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perriman played the first two seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before being cut in 2018. He signed with the Washington Redskins two weeks later before being released for a second time. Perriman had 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2018 for the Cleveland Browns. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract last off-season with the Buccaneers.

The Jets' agreement with Perriman came after free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson left the team to join the Carolina Panthers. Anderson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers. The former Jets wide receiver had 52 catches for 779 yards and five scores in 16 games in 2019.