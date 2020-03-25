Devin Funchess played the first four seasons of his career for the Carolina Panthers. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have another weapon next season with the team bringing in free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network Tuesday that Funchess is expected to sign with the NFC North franchise. Funchess, 25, spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts but appeared in just one game before sustaining a season-ending clavicle injury.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver played the first four seasons of his career for the Carolina Panthers. Funchess had a career-high 62 catches, 840 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 starts for the Panthers in 2017. The second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 44 catches for 549 yards and four scores in 14 games during his 2018 campaign.

Funchess will line up with Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams, who's made the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons. He had a breakout 2018 campaign, with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. Last season, he had 997 yards and five scores in 12 games, but was limited due to injury.

The Packers haven't had two wide receivers with at least 1,000 yards in the same season since 2014 with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.