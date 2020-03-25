Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) had 25 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe agreed to a short-term contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN that Sharpe and the Vikings reached an agreement on a one-year deal. Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

The free-agent wideout recorded 25 receptions for 329 yards and a career-best four touchdowns last season, his fourth with the Titans. Tennessee selected Sharpe in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of UMass.

The Vikings are attempting to fill the void left by star receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills last week for four draft picks. Sharpe, a possession receiver, could be in the mix for the Vikings' No. 2 wideout spot opposite Adam Thielen.

Minnesota, currently holding five selections in the first three rounds, also could look to add a receiver in the early rounds of the upcoming draft to compete for the No. 2 job.

Since entering the league in 2016, Sharpe has appeared in 47 career games (29 starts) and notched 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a right foot injury.