Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dontari Poe (92) will become the team's second veteran defensive tackle acquisition in free agency. The Cowboys previously agreed to a deal with Gerald McCoy. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- In another effort to boost their defensive line, the Dallas Cowboys are finalizing an agreement with veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

League sources told NFL Media and USA Today Sports on Wednesday that Poe and the Cowboys have agreed to basic terms on a contract. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

Poe will become the Cowboys' second veteran defensive tackle acquisition in this year's free agency signing period. Last week, Dallas agreed to terms with All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy on a three-year contract worth up to $18.3 million.

Both Poe and McCoy spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. Poe played in 11 games (10 starts) in 2019, notching 22 total tackles and four sacks before suffering a season-ending torn quadriceps in Week 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Poe in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He spent five seasons in Kansas City (2012-16) before playing one year with the Atlanta Falcons (2017). He initially joined the Panthers on a three-year deal in March 2018 and spent the last two seasons in Carolina.

In 121 career games between the Chiefs, Falcons and Panthers, Poe has totaled 278 combined tackles, 20.5 sacks and 14 passes defensed. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-14) and was named second-team All-Pro in 2013.