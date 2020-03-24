New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett had 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and former New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett agreed to terms on a short-term contract Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Dorsett is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots. Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

"Seattle felt like the best opportunity to be the player I know I can be as a wide receiver," Dorsett told ESPN. "I spoke to [Seahawks quarterback] Russell Wilson on FaceTime while he was working out. [It] shows you his work ethic. That got me extra excited. I think overall it's just the right fit for me."

The speedy Dorsett provides the Seahawks with a veteran option at the wideout position behind stars Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. David Moore, John Ursua and Malik Turner are three of the team's returning pass-catchers behind Lockett and Metcalf. Jaron Brown is an unrestricted free agent.

Dorsett, 27, re-signed with the Patriots last off-season on a one-year, $2.6 million contract. His role with the team faltered as the 2019 season progressed, and he finished with 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns in 14 regular-season games.

Dorsett arrived in New England in the September 2017 trade that sent backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts. The sixth-year wideout had 12 catches for 194 yards in his first season with the Patriots, then notched 32 receptions for 290 yards and three scores in 2018.

In 71 career games between the Colts and Patriots, Dorsett has totaled 124 catches for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns.