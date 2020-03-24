March 24 (UPI) -- NFL-related player physicals have been discontinued during the coronavirus.

NFL Physicians Society president Dr. Anthony Casolaro wrote Monday to the NFL and NFL Players Association, announcing that free agents and 2020 NFL Draft prospects will not be examined until after the "health crisis."

"The Board of Directors of the NFL Physicians Society have met by phone and communicated with members of Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society that the NFLPS has agreed to discontinue combine rechecks, free agent physicals and physicals for non-combine players until the health crisis has passed," Casolaro wrote. "We believe it is not in the interest of the players nor team medical staff to continue to perform these physicals.

"At a time of the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we believe medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care. We look forward to examining players when it is appropriate to do so."

The NFL previously announced it was restricting teams from hosting players at team facilities. Medical exams previously had been limited to a player's home city or nearby location.

The NFL and player's union have indefinitely delayed the start of off-season team activities. Players who are free agents or subjects of trades are not allowed to travel to meet with any team personnel or medical staffs. Club facilities are also closed to all NFL players, unless players have been receiving medical treatment by team medical personnel.

Teams are allowed to conduct medical exams -- with a third-party doctor -- in a free agent or traded player's home or in another nearby location. Free agent signings and trades are not typically finalized until after a player passes a physical.

The league has changed the rules for when teams can announce completed transactions in amid the outbreak, allowing teams to announce deals when parties agree to contract terms and the contract has been sent to a player and his agent.

The 2020 NFL Draft is planned for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas. The draft still will be televised, but will not be open to the public.