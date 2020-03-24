Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his hip during a Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State, but expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

March 24 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa posted a video to social media showing off his mobility and throwing motion as he recovers from a hip injury before the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Alabama star is one of the top quarterback prospects entering the draft. Tagovailoa sustained his season-ending hip injury on Nov. 16 during a game against Mississippi State. He was medically cleared for all football activity March 9.

Tagovailoa posted his video on Monday. The former Crimson Tide star took a seven-step drop back to one cone before shuffling backwards and moving laterally to his right toward another cone. Tagovailoa then did another short drop back and slid to his right to a third cone before using his left arm to fire a pass.

"Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again," Tagovailoa said, referencing the coronavirus outbreak.

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Former LSU star Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa could end up being drafted by the Detroit Lions or the Miami Dolphins, unless another team trades up in the draft order to acquire him.

Tagovailoa did not work out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but said he was going to have a personal pro day April 9. Alabama originally had its pro day scheduled for Tuesday before moving it to next month due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has since canceled pro days indefinitely due to the outbreak.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23 to April 25 in Las Vegas.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his throws for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions this season before sustaining his season-ending injury. He declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Jan. 6. The former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy runner-up also dealt with high-ankle sprains during his 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Crimson tide.