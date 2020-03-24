March 24 (UPI) -- Former XFL quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ta'amu's agent Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports and Entertainment announced the agreement Monday. The University of Mississippi product was the third-rated quarterback in the XFL this season. Ta'amu completed 72 percent of this throws for 1,050 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in five games for the St. Louis BattleHawks. He also had 217 rushing yards.

Ta'amu completed 7 of 12 passes for 50 yards and an interception last pre-season for the Houston Texans but was released before the regular season. He threw for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in two seasons at Ole Miss.

Ta'amu will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs re-signed veteran backup Chad Henne this off-season and also have Kyle Shurmur on the roster.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Ta'amu went undrafted in 2019. His agreement with the Chiefs came after XFL MVP front-runner P.J. Walker agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Defensive back Deatrick Nichols was the second XFL player to agree to an NFL contract, after agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

The XFL canceled the remainder of its regular season -- after five games -- on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The league plans to return in 2021.