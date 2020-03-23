Veteran safety D.J. Swearinger appeared in one game last season for the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger will return to the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Sources told NFL Network, the Houston Chronicle and ESPN that New Orleans agreed to a one-year contract with the seven-year veteran on Sunday. The pact is worth $1.1 million.

Swearinger, 28, played for the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders in 2019 before joining the Saints in December.

The second-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft had 50 total tackles and three passes defensed in nine games last season. He had 53 tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a a sack in 15 starts during his 2018 campaign with the Washington Redskins.

Swearinger had a career-high 79 tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 starts for the Redskins in 2017.

Swearinger played the first two seasons of his career for the Texans before being waived in 2015. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals in 2015 before appearing in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2016. Swearinger played the next two seasons for the Redskins before being waived in 2018.

He began the 2019 season with the Cardinals before being waived in September. Swearinger then played for the Raiders before being waived for a second time. He appeared in one game for the Saints before landing on injured reserve.