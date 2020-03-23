Nelson Agholor had a career-high eight touchdowns in 2017, helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Sources informed ESPN and NFL Network of the contract Saturday. Agholor, 26, spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot, 198-pound wide receiver had 363 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches in 11 starts last season. Agholor had a career-high 768 yards and eight scores on 62 receptions in 16 games during his 2017 campaign, helping the Eagles on their way to their Super Bowl championship. He has 2,515 yards and 18 scores in 71 career appearances.

Agholor missed five games in 2019 due to a knee injury.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is one of several players who has agreed to join the Raiders this off-season. Las Vegas also agreed to a contract with tight end Nick O'Leary Saturday and previously agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The team now has several veteran tight ends on the roster to back up starter Darren Waller.

Agholor will join Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow as one of the Raiders' top wide receivers in 2020.