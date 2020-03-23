Veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo (R) had six tackles in 16 games last season for the Houston Texans. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to a contract with free agent linebacker Barkevious Mingo, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Sources told NFL Network and the Houston Chronicle that Mingo agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears on Monday. A source told the Chronicle the deal is worth $1.19 million.

The Bears will be Mingo's sixth different team. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the New England Patriots in 2016. Mingo played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 before signing with the Seattle Seahawks the following off-season. The Seahawks traded Mingo to the Houston Texans in September.

Mingo, 29, had six total tackles and two quarterback hits in 16 games last season. He had a career-high 48 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, a pass defensed, a fumble recovery and a sack in 16 games in 2018 for the Seahawks. Mingo had a career-high 14 starts that season.

The Bears have been busy this off-season while working to improve their secondary for 2020. Chicago also agreed to one-year deals with safety Jordan Lucas on Sunday, cornerback Artie Burns Saturday and safety Deon Bush Friday. The Bears also agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles last Wednesday.