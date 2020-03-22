Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on social media that he plans to switch to No. 24 in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Slay, who was traded to the Eagles last week, wore No. 30 in his rookie season with the Lions before changing his uniform number to 23, which he has worn for the last six seasons. Bryant famously wore Nos. 8 and 24 in his 20-year career with the Lakers.

"My number I'm rocking? I'm going with that two-four, man. I'm rockin' with two-four this year," Slay said Saturday night on Instagram Live. "Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the G.O.A.T., man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. ... I think I'm going to look good in 24."

Bryant, who starred at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., was a noted Eagles fan. The Lakers icon, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January.

RELATED Eagles agree to trade for Lions CB Darius Slay

Slay previously expressed his excitement on Twitter about getting to play for the team that his favorite athlete rooted for.

Former Eagles running back Jordan Howard wore No. 24 for the Eagles in 2019. He agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins last week, making the prized jersey number available for Slay.

The Lions selected Slay in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. In 103 career games in Detroit, the three-time Pro Bowl choice has recorded 347 total tackles, 19 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, one sack and one defensive touchdown.