Todd Gurley had a career-low 223 carries last season, but piled up 1,064 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley has agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons after being released by the Los Angles Rams.

The Falcons confirmed the agreement Friday on social media. The Rams cut the star running back Thursday. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the Falcons and Gurley agreed to a one-year contract.

Gurley, 25, had 1,064 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 15 starts last season for the Rams. The two-time All-Pro led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. He led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage in 2017. Gurley scored 40 touchdowns in 29 games in 2017 and 2018.

The Georgia product entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

RELATED Stefen Wisniewski to sign with Steelers

Falcons pass-rusher Dante Fowler was Gurley's teammate on the Rams for 1.5 seasons. Fowler agreed to join the Falcons on Wednesday and tried to recruit Gurley Thursday on Twitter.

Gurley had 7,494 yards from scrimmage and 70 touchdowns in six seasons for the Rams. He has had three seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards and four seasons with at least 10 rushing scores. The Falcons' agreement with Gurley comes after the team released running back Devonta Freeman on Monday.