March 20 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh native Stefen Wisniewski is coming home after agreeing to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran offensive lineman agreed to join the team Thursday. Wisniewski appeared in 11 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. A source told NFL Network Wisniewski signed a two-year deal with the Steelers.

"Guess what Steelers fans? I'm coming home," Wisniewski tweeted Thursday. "And I'm coming to win."

Wisniewski, 30, is a two-time Super Bowl champion after winning in February with the Chiefs and in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his career as a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Penn State product signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He joined the Eagles the following off-season.

Wisniewski signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in October. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 134 games and has had 103 starts during his NFL tenure.