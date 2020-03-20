Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron recorded 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Ebron agreed to a two-year contract worth $12 million. The team has yet to confirm the deal, which is pending a physical.

"[Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin] told me he's been [high] on me since I was a Tar Heel, and he's happy to get one of the guys he wanted out of college," Ebron told ESPN. "He said being a defensive coach, he knows I'm hard to game plan against, and I'm excited to come [to Pittsburgh]."

Ebron, who turns 27 in July, recorded 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12. He experienced a significant decline in production from 2018, when he set career highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (750) and touchdowns (13) to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The Detroit Lions selected Ebron with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He spent four seasons in Detroit before signing with the Colts in March 2018.

In six NFL seasons between the Lions and Colts, Ebron has racked up 283 receptions for 3,195 yards and 29 total touchdowns.