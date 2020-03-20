The Baltimore Ravens traded defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round selection. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to send defensive lineman Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rare trade between the AFC North rivals.

The Ravens are shipping Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round choice. The teams announced Friday that the trade is pending a physical.

The only other player trade between the franchises occurred in 1997, when the Steelers sent offensive lineman Bernard Dafney to the Ravens in exchange for a seventh-rounder. Dafney played one game for the Ravens.

Wormley, 26, appeared in all 16 regular-season games (seven starts) last season. The 2017 third-round pick out of Michigan recorded career highs in total tackles (33) and sacks (1.5) in 2019.

By trading Wormley to the Steelers, the Ravens will create about $2.1 million in salary-cap space.

Wormley became expendable this off-season after the Ravens upgraded their defensive line through trades and free agency. Baltimore traded for five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers this week.

Baltimore also re-signed defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis to bolster its depth at the position.

With the pending addition of Wormley, the Steelers helped address the lack of depth on their defensive line after the departure of Javon Hargrave in free agency.