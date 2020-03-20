Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) started all 16 games last season for the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Clinton-Dix's agents, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the agreement Thursday. Sources told NFL Network and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the deal is for one year and $4 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed.

Clinton-Dix, 27, had 78 total tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 16 starts last season for the Chicago Bears. The six-year veteran entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clinton-Dix had 80 tackles, seven passes defensed, five interceptions, a forced fumble and 0.5 sack in 16 games when he made the Pro Bowl in 2016. He was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2018 before signing with the Bears last off-season.

The Alabama product will slide into the Cowboys secondary and replace Jeff Heath in 2020. Heath left the Cowboys in free agency to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clinton-Dix has familiarity with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who was the Packers' coach during his entire tenure in Green Bay.