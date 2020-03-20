Melvin Gordon (28) missed four games in 2019 due to a contract holdout while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Chargers star Melvin Gordon will remain in the AFC West next season after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the deal is worth $16 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed. The Broncos tweeted a video including Gordon's nickname "Flash" when the signing was reported.

Gordon, 26, had a career-low 612 yards and eight touchdowns on 162 carries in 12 games last season after missing the first four games due to a contract holdout. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2018, while picking up 1,375 yards from scrimmage.

Gordon had a career-high 1,581 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns in 16 starts during his 2017 campaign. He joined the Chargers as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Former backup running back Austin Ekeler led the Chargers with 1,550 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 16 games last season. The three-year veteran had three games with more than 120 yards from scrimmage while filling in for Gordon. The Chargers agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract extension with Ekeler on March 6.

Gordon heads to a crowded Broncos backfield, which includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

Lindsay has had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards to start his career. The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had 1,207 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 16 starts in 2019.

Freeman is likely to see a reduced role in the offense because of Gordon's addition.