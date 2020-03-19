Veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin (51) played his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before spending time with the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Bruce Irvin will reunite with the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to a new contract with his former team in free agency.

Irvin and the NFC West franchise agreed to the new pact Wednesday.

"I'm so happy to be going home," Irvin tweeted. "'12's' (Seahawks fans), I love you."

Irvin, 32, first joined the Seahawks as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end played 2 and a half seasons for the Oakland Raiders before joining the Atlanta Falcons for half of the 2018 season. Irvin signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last year.

Irving has had at least 5.5 sacks in seven of his eight seasons. He had 36 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, a career-high 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass defensed and a safety in 13 starts last season for the Panthers.

The West Virginia product had a league-high six forced fumbles in 2016 for the Raiders and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.