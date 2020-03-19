Fans can rewatch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers as part of the NFL's promotion offering free NFL Game Pass during the coronavirus outbreak. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The NFL and NBA have given fans free TV access to past games as live sports are on a hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak.

The leagues announced the promotion Wednesday, citing social distancing as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The NBA is suspended indefinitely, while the NFL is in its off-season.

NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S. It will be offered to fans outside of the U.S. and Canada from Thursday until July 31.

NFL Game Pass allows fans to rewatch games from 2009 through 2019, without commercials. Those games include the playoffs and Super Bowls. Fans can also see coaches film, exclusive film sessions and previous seasons of several NFL Originals, including Hard Knocks.

The NBA is offering a free preview of NBA League Pass. The preview allows fans to watch full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019 to 2020 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.

"The evolving situation around the coronavirus has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are taking appropriate precautions to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy," the NBA said in a news release. "We encourage you to visit NBA.com for additional information on how to protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time.

"Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult."

NBA League Pass will be offered for free until April 22.

Fans can sign up for NFL Game Pass at NFL.com/GamePass. Fans can sign up for NBA League Pass on NBA.com.