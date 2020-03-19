Veteran cornerback Darius Slay (L) led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017 while playing for the Detroit Lions. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles addressed one of their biggest team needs Thursday, agreeing to a trade for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN about the trade. The Eagles will send the Lions a third-round and fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Slay. The Eagles and Slay also agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract extension. Slay's extension includes $30 million in guarantees.

Slay, 29, had 46 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 14 starts for the Lions last season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was an All-Pro in 2017, when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Slay has 104 passes defensed and 19 interceptions in 103 career games. He entered the league as a second round pick by the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft.