Karl Joseph (42) had four interceptions in 49 games during his four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Former first-round NFL Draft pick Karl Joseph will play for the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Wednesday that the veteran safety agreed to a one-year contract with the AFC North franchise.

Joseph, 26, was the No. 14 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back had 49 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two quarterback hits, an interception and a fumble recovery in nine games last season for the Raiders.

Joseph has 15 passes defensed and four interceptions in 49 games during his four seasons in the league.