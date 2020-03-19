Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) led the Falcons in tackles last season with 129. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday.

Campbell's deal is worth up to $8.5 million, according to the team. The Cardinals also announced agreements with ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Campbell, who turns 27 in July, led the Falcons in total tackles (129) last season. He also notched two sacks and five passes defensed and set career highs in forced fumbles (three) and interceptions (two) in 2019.

The Falcons selected Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. In four seasons in Atlanta, he has recorded 363 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, three picks and five forced fumbles.

Welcome to Arizona, @Came_Along_Way! We have agreed to terms with LB De'Vondre Campbell on a one-year contract. Details ️ https://t.co/eMKr7LaE2r pic.twitter.com/9PXp0M8nQG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 19, 2020

Campbell is expected to slot in next to linebacker Jordan Hicks in the middle of the Cardinals' defense, with All-Pro defender Chandler Jones and Kennard coming off the edge.