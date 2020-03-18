Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was one of the longest-tenured players on the team, having made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2011. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Harris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the division rival Chargers. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Harris, who turns 31 in June, was one of the longest-tenured players on the Broncos' roster, having made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2011 out of Kansas.

Once the deal is finalized, the four-time Pro Bowl selection will become the final member of the "No Fly Zone" secondary, a key part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team, to move on from the franchise.

Harris, a three-time All-Pro choice, has played at least 15 games in eight of his nine seasons in Denver. From 2015 through 2017, the Broncos were ranked among the NFL's top five in pass defense.

In 139 career games with the Broncos, Harris has recorded 518 total tackles, 20 interceptions, 4.5 sacks, 89 passes defensed and four defensive touchdowns.