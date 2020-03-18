Carl Nassib (L) had 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract with free agent defensive end Carl Nassib.

Sources told NFL Network and The Athletic Nassib received a three-year, $25 million deal Tuesday. The pact includes $17 million in guarantees.

Nassib, 26, had 34 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound defender joined the Buccaneers in 2018 off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

Nassib entered the league as a third-round pick by the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Penn State product has 115 tackles, 40 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 59 career appearances.