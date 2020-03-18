Veteran quarterback Nick Foles appeared in just four games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a Week 1 injury and inconsistent play. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network about the trade Wednesday afternoon.

Foles, 31, completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 736 yards, three scores and two interceptions in four games last season for the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $91 million contract in March 2018, joining the AFC South franchise as a free agent.

Foles was injured during his first start and ended up losing his job to Jaguars rookie backup Gardner Minshew.

Mitchell Trubisky -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts last season for the Bears.

The drop-off in production followed his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, when he threw 24 touchdown passes and posted an 11-3 record as a starter. He will now likely compete with Foles for the Bears' starting job during training camp.

Trubisky is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Foles has some familiarity with the Bears' coaching staff. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, when Bears coach Matt Nagy was in offensive quality control with the Eagles. He also worked with Nagy when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, when Nagy was the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach.

Foles has completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 11,901 yards, 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 career games. He has a 26-22 record as a starter.

Foles' best run came during the 2017-2018 post-season. He took over for injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 14 and went on to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, while also being named Super Bowl MVP.