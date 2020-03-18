Former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97) is expected to replace former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph, who was released last week to create additional cap space. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce will join the Minnesota Vikings on a three-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Pierce is signing a three-year, $27 million deal worth up to $28 million with the Vikings. According to NFL Media, he will also receive $18 million guaranteed.

The Vikings have yet to confirm the agreement. NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making official announcements regarding roster moves.

Pierce, 27, is expected to fill in for nose tackle Linval Joseph, who was released Friday to clear about $10.6 million in cap space for the Vikings. Minnesota also parted ways with three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes the same day.

Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Samford in 2016, Pierce has developed into one of the top run-stuffers in the NFL. His 151 total tackles in that span are the third-most among interior defensive linemen in the AFC North.

Due to the team's investment in fellow defensive lineman Brandon Williams, who is scheduled to earn $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons, the Ravens knew they would be unable to re-sign Pierce, who was an unrestricted free agent.

Baltimore also re-signed Justin Ellis, agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive end Calais Campbell and agreed to terms with Michael Brockers, a free agent from the Los Angeles Rams. The moves signaled the end of Pierce's time in Baltimore.